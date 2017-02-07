Israeli researchers examine potential...

Israeli researchers examine potential damaging psychological effects of cyber-terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A new study shows that individuals exposed to a simulated cyber-terror attack had significantly increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol in their saliva compared to a control group. Following the cyber attack, study participants were more likely to fear an imminent cyber threat and to express feelings of personal insecurity, according to results published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 7 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr Ize Found 71,352
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 11 hr Barmsweb 141
News 'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av... 14 hr tomin cali 1
News Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News US Jewish groups slam Israel's move to legalize... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... 16 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC