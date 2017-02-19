Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Australia opposed by 60 prominent locals
Business and religious leaders, lawyers, academics, entertainers and former politicians have joined forces to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Australia, saying his policies "provoke, intimidate and oppress" the Palestinian people and are pushing the Middle East further from peace. Mr Netanyahu's visit comes just weeks after his government passed a controversial law retroactively legalising 4000 settlers' homes built on privately owned Palestinian land.
