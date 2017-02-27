Israeli killed in accident in Bolivia

Israeli killed in accident in Bolivia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Foreign Ministry, which informed the family about the accident, said it was working to fly Jan's body for burial in Israel. Since there is no Israeli embassy in Bolivia, the arrangements are being made through the consulate in Lima, Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 44 min True Christian wi... 2
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 184
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr Ize Found 71,402
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 8 hr deport all Collab... 7
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Mon Lorraine Belloni 58
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Feb 26 Faith Michigan 6
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC