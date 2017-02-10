Israeli judge frees Ethiopian delinquent citing racism in society
FILE: Hundreds of Ethiopian-Israelis protest outside police headquarters in Jerusalem following release of a video clip showing police beating up an IDF soldier from the Ethiopian community. April 30, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|48 min
|yehoshooah adam
|121
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Ize Found
|71,340
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|10 hr
|Mikey
|21
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|16 hr
|o see the light
|85
|In twist, Trump embraces pillars of Obamaa s fo...
|18 hr
|Retribution
|4
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|21 hr
|BennyD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC