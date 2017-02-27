Israeli forces begin evacuating 9 settler homes in West Bank
In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, stones are placed on the road outside the West Bank outpost of Amona, overlooking the settlement of Ofra. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, Israeli forces started to evacuate nine homes in the West Bank settlement of Ofra following a Supreme Court decision that they were built on private Palestinian land.
