Israeli forces are solidifying their grip on Hebron
On February the 3rd 2017, a new permanent stone checkpoint in front of the Ibrahimi mosque in occupied Hebron, was brought into use. The checkpoint, which has been under construction since July 2016, was thus inaugurated just one month before the 23 rd anniversary of the Ibrahimi mosque massacre, where 29 praying Palestinian Muslims lost their lives in a terrorist attack by Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|147
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|Sat
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC