Israeli forces are solidifying their grip on Hebron

On February the 3rd 2017, a new permanent stone checkpoint in front of the Ibrahimi mosque in occupied Hebron, was brought into use. The checkpoint, which has been under construction since July 2016, was thus inaugurated just one month before the 23 rd anniversary of the Ibrahimi mosque massacre, where 29 praying Palestinian Muslims lost their lives in a terrorist attack by Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein.

