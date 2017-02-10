Israeli court gives soldier 18 months for fatal shooting
Discussions
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|44 min
|TRD
|71,379
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|2 hr
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|3 hr
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|zionism is racism
|6
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|5 hr
|Messianic114
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|Mike WA4D
|152
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
