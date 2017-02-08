Israeli allies condemn settlement law...

Israeli allies condemn settlement law as lawsuits loom

A new Israeli law legalizing dozens of unlawfully built West Bank settlement outposts came under heavy criticism Tuesday from some of Israel's closest allies, as local rights groups prepared to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the measure. Amid the uproar, the Trump administration remained quiet about the law - which is seen as paving the way for further possible action by emboldened Israeli hard-liners ahead of a trip to the White House by Israel's prime minister next week.

