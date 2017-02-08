Israeli allies condemn settlement law as lawsuits loom
A new Israeli law legalizing dozens of unlawfully built West Bank settlement outposts came under heavy criticism Tuesday from some of Israel's closest allies, as local rights groups prepared to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the measure. Amid the uproar, the Trump administration remained quiet about the law - which is seen as paving the way for further possible action by emboldened Israeli hard-liners ahead of a trip to the White House by Israel's prime minister next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|48 min
|Barmsweb
|143
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,353
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|8 hr
|portstewart
|4
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Tue
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC