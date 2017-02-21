Israel won't recognize Berlin casualties as terror victims
Israelis Dalia and Rami Elyakim, who were caught up in the attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, 2016. Rami was wounded and Dalia was killed in the attack An Israeli who was injured and whose wife was killed in a December 2016 terror attack at a Berlin Christmas market on Sunday criticized the government for failing to recognize the couple as victims of terrorism.
