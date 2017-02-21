Israel won't recognize Berlin casualt...

Israel won't recognize Berlin casualties as terror victims

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israelis Dalia and Rami Elyakim, who were caught up in the attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19, 2016. Rami was wounded and Dalia was killed in the attack An Israeli who was injured and whose wife was killed in a December 2016 terror attack at a Berlin Christmas market on Sunday criticized the government for failing to recognize the couple as victims of terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 180
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,398
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) 6 hr Lorraine Belloni 58
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Sun Faith Michigan 6
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Middle Israel:Under new management Feb 23 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC