Israel warns Hezbollah after threats to hit reactor2 hours ago

Israel warns Hezbollah after threats to hit reactor

Israel warned Lebanon's Hezbollah today against attacking the Jewish state after the leader of the Iranian-backed militant group threatened to strike its nuclear reactor. The comments by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah marked the first time his group explicitly threatened to target the reactor in the southern Israeli town of Dimona.

Chicago, IL

