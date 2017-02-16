Israel warns Hezbollah after threats to hit reactor2 hours ago
Israel warned Lebanon's Hezbollah today against attacking the Jewish state after the leader of the Iranian-backed militant group threatened to strike its nuclear reactor. The comments by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah marked the first time his group explicitly threatened to target the reactor in the southern Israeli town of Dimona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|3 hr
|coyote505
|3
|Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|52
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,366
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC