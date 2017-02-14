'Israel released new Hamas leader, will now face more terror'
Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Arera warned that the election of Yihya Sinwar as the new leader of the Hamas political office in Gaza yesterday was harmful for Israeli security. Dr. Arera criticized the government's decision to release Sinwar as part of the deal in which Gilad Shalit was returned to Israel after years of captivity in Gaza in 2011.
