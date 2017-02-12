Israel protests Belgium PM's meeting ...

Israel protests Belgium PM's meeting with critical groups

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Israel has reprimanded Belgium's ambassador over the Belgian prime minister's meetings with liberal Israeli groups critical of the government's policies. Israel's Foreign Ministry says Ambassador Olivier Belle appeared Thursday for the reprimand, took note of it and transmitted the complaint to Brussels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... 2 hr portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 2 hr yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr yehoshooah adam 144
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 5 hr I pursue what I like 7
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,357
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Wed portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC