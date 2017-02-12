Israel protests Belgium PM's meeting with critical groups
" Israel has reprimanded Belgium's ambassador over the Belgian prime minister's meetings with liberal Israeli groups critical of the government's policies. Israel's Foreign Ministry says Ambassador Olivier Belle appeared Thursday for the reprimand, took note of it and transmitted the complaint to Brussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|2 hr
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|34
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|144
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|5 hr
|I pursue what I like
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,357
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Wed
|portstewart
|4
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC