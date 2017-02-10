Israel names conservative judges to S...

Israel names conservative judges to Supreme Court

" Israel's justice minister says new conservative judges named to the supreme court will make right-wing Israelis trust the court, which has long been accused of liberal bias. Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the religious, pro-settler Jewish Home party told Army Radio on Thursday she advanced the candidacy of three judges in part for their conservative outlook or ties to Israel's religious right and West Bank settlement movement.

