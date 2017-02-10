Israel hits back at US: Settlement expansion is not the problem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely attend a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset, December 21, 2015. Responding to a US reprimand on a recent rash of settlement construction, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely on Friday insisted that the Palestinians - not Israeli policy - was responsible for stalled talks, and highlighted the White House's stated stance that expansion in these communities was "not an obstacle to peace."

