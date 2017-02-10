Israel hits back at US: Settlement expansion is not the problem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely attend a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset, December 21, 2015. Responding to a US reprimand on a recent rash of settlement construction, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely on Friday insisted that the Palestinians - not Israeli policy - was responsible for stalled talks, and highlighted the White House's stated stance that expansion in these communities was "not an obstacle to peace."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|49 min
|yehoshooah adam
|121
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Ize Found
|71,340
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|10 hr
|Mikey
|21
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|16 hr
|o see the light
|85
|In twist, Trump embraces pillars of Obamaa s fo...
|18 hr
|Retribution
|4
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|21 hr
|BennyD
|1
