Israel finds cave said to have contai...

Israel finds cave said to have contained Dead Sea scrolls

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The university says Wednesday that while no texts were found in the cave near the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea, findings indicate that scrolls were once stored there. Storage jars, fragments of a scroll wrapping and a string used to tie the scroll were all found in the cave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 4 hr True Judgment 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr Ize Found 71,360
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Thu portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Thu yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 144
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,677 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC