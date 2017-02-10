Israel finds cave said to have contained Dead Sea scrolls
The university says Wednesday that while no texts were found in the cave near the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea, findings indicate that scrolls were once stored there. Storage jars, fragments of a scroll wrapping and a string used to tie the scroll were all found in the cave.
