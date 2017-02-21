Israel developing terminator bots, mi...

Israel developing terminator bots, minister claims

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Likud MK Ayoub Kara attends a meeting at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on December 30, 2015. Israel is developing terminator robots that will be capable of assassinating terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, a Likud party minister claimed Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,396
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr Barmsweb 172
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 12 hr Julia 4
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Fri Faith Michigan 1
News Middle Israel:Under new management Feb 23 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,621 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC