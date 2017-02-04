Israel Arabs and Jews Protest House D...

Israel Arabs and Jews Protest House Demolitions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A Bedouin woman sits on demolished structure of a house in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran, near the southern city of Beersheba, Israel in January. Israeli Arabs and Jews marched arm-in-arm through central Tel Aviv on Saturday night, calling for the government to stop demolishing Arab homes built without permits that it rarely grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem 54 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,342
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr Barmsweb 126
News In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle... 6 hr Belligerent 37
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump recognizes perils of settler enterprise 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 hr Plottmasteram 121,923
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC