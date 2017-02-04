Israel Arabs and Jews Protest House Demolitions
A Bedouin woman sits on demolished structure of a house in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran, near the southern city of Beersheba, Israel in January. Israeli Arabs and Jews marched arm-in-arm through central Tel Aviv on Saturday night, calling for the government to stop demolishing Arab homes built without permits that it rarely grants.
