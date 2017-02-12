Israel apologizes over questioning of...

Israel apologizes over questioning of American activist

15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Israeli immigration officials on Thursday apologized over their treatment of a senior executive from a liberal Jewish-American group who was interrogated for an hour on her arrival in Tel Aviv the previous day. Jennifer Gorovitz, a vice president of the New Israel Fund, said she was questioned about her nonprofit group's activities.

Chicago, IL

