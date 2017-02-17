ISIS terrorist discovered plotting attacks in Israel
In a joint operation, Israel Police, the Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police's Special Police Unit arrested 35-year-old Anas Haj Yahiya. Yahiya is a resident of the central Arab city of Tayibe and is suspected of involvement in ISIS activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|Tom Brady
|150
|Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relati...
|18 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Evangelicals' pro-Israel voice louder
|18 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|Ize Found
|71,376
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|Sun
|yehoshooah adam
|2
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|Feb 18
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC