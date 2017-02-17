ISIS terrorist discovered plotting at...

ISIS terrorist discovered plotting attacks in Israel

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

In a joint operation, Israel Police, the Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police's Special Police Unit arrested 35-year-old Anas Haj Yahiya. Yahiya is a resident of the central Arab city of Tayibe and is suspected of involvement in ISIS activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr Tom Brady 150
News Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relati... 18 hr Hostis Publicus 3
News Evangelicals' pro-Israel voice louder 18 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr Ize Found 71,376
News Jewish identity in a pickle Sun yehoshooah adam 2
News Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum... Feb 18 DUI Gorka 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 17 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC