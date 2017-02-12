ISIS rocket attack on Israel foiled as missiles shot down
ISIS rocket attack on Israel is foiled when missiles fired from Egypt are shot down by Tel Aviv's Iron Dome defence system Islamic State has claimed responsibility for rocket fire on the Israeli resort of Eilat launched from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. During the attack, four projectiles were fired into southern Israel, where three were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, according to the Israeli Defence Force's Southern Command.
