Is Israel Top Military Aid Recipient?
It has become a rhetorical staple for many-in the progressive left, among the libertarian and isolationist right, and among anti-Israel obsessives -that Israel benefits disproportionately from U.S. military aid and assistance. In the wake of a ten-year $36 billion deal negotiated by the Obama administration in its final months, The Atlantic tackled the subject: Voters, however, have more mixed views on this kind of support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commentary Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Ize Found
|71,364
|Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'Judaization'
|14 hr
|Faith
|2
|Evangelicals Are Ready To Lead Pro-Israel Charg...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump administration: Israel, Palestine peace m...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state s...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC