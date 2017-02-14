Is Israel Top Military Aid Recipient?

It has become a rhetorical staple for many-in the progressive left, among the libertarian and isolationist right, and among anti-Israel obsessives -that Israel benefits disproportionately from U.S. military aid and assistance. In the wake of a ten-year $36 billion deal negotiated by the Obama administration in its final months, The Atlantic tackled the subject: Voters, however, have more mixed views on this kind of support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commentary Magazine.