Iranians trample on US flag, mark 197...

Iranians trample on US flag, mark 1979 Islamic Revolution

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Iranians on Friday marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution with nationwide celebrations and mass rallies that saw people step on large U.S. flags laid out on the streets while President Hassan Rouhani called the new American administration "a problem." This year, the anniversary came against the backdrop of remarks by President Donald Trump, who has already engaged in a war of words with Iran's leadership and put Tehran "on notice" over its recent ballistic missile test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 6 hr True Judgment 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr Ize Found 71,360
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Thu portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Thu yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 144
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC