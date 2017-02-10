Iranians trample on US flag, mark 1979 Islamic Revolution
Iranians on Friday marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution with nationwide celebrations and mass rallies that saw people step on large U.S. flags laid out on the streets while President Hassan Rouhani called the new American administration "a problem." This year, the anniversary came against the backdrop of remarks by President Donald Trump, who has already engaged in a war of words with Iran's leadership and put Tehran "on notice" over its recent ballistic missile test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|6 hr
|True Judgment
|13
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|Ize Found
|71,360
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Thu
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|34
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|144
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC