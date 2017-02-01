In twist, Trump embraces pillars of Obamaa s foreign policy on Israel, Russia and Iran

President Donald Trump, after promising a radical break with the foreign policy of Barack Obama, is embracing key pillars of the former administration's strategy, including warning Israel to curb construction of settlements, demanding that Russia withdraw from Crimea and threatening Iran with sanctions for ballistic missile tests. In the most startling shift, the Trump White House issued an unexpected statement appealing to the Israeli government not to expand the construction of Jewish settlements beyond their current borders in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.