In Israel, teaching kids cyber skills is a national mission
This photo made on Sunday Jan.1, 2017, shows a tenth grader attending a class how to investigate a computer network that has been hacked in Beit Shemesh, Israel. In its quest to become a world leader in cyber security and technology, Israel is placing its hopes in the country's youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|124
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|3 hr
|TRUMP 45
|30
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|TRD
|71,341
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Fri
|o see the light
|85
|In twist, Trump embraces pillars of Obamaa s fo...
|Fri
|Retribution
|4
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC