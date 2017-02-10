In Israel, Some Wonder Where The Outr...

In Israel, Some Wonder Where The Outrage Is Over U.S. Anti-Semitic Acts

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

News of recent anti-Semitic acts in the U.S. - like the toppling of tombstones in a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis and bomb threats against Jewish community centers - is being followed closely in Israel. So is the Israeli government's response to these incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Barmsweb 153
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr TRD 71,385
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 hr shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 17 hr israel is Sodom 3
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 17 hr zionism is racism 6
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 19 hr Messianic114 1
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC