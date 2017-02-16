Ikea under fire for male-only catalog in Israel
JERUSALEM Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has sparked an uproar in Israel with the publication of a catalog without women. In an effort to appeal to the country's ultra-Orthodox Jews and their increasingly stringent modesty norms, the niche catalog Ikea Israel released this month depicts Orthodox men with side curls and boys wearing yarmulkes in domestic settings - at a table set for a Sabbath meal, in a study with display cases lined with religious books.
