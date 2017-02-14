'I think we're going to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital'
While Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu traveled to the US to meet US President Donald Trump, Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee attended on Tuesday night an event in the Binyamin Region town of Psagot. "I don't know that anything has changed," Huckabee told Arutz Sheva .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,364
|Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'Judaization'
|5 hr
|Faith
|2
|Evangelicals Are Ready To Lead Pro-Israel Charg...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump administration: Israel, Palestine peace m...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state s...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC