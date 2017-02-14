'I think we're going to recognize Jer...

'I think we're going to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital'

While Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu traveled to the US to meet US President Donald Trump, Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee attended on Tuesday night an event in the Binyamin Region town of Psagot. "I don't know that anything has changed," Huckabee told Arutz Sheva .

Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

