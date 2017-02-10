Historic Israeli church reopens more than a year after arson, vandalism attack
The Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes, where Christians believe Jesus performed a miracle in which he fed thousands of people, reopened on Sunday after eight months of repair and renovations costing about $1 million. The government of Israel reportedly contributed some $400,000 to the rebuilding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|8 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|10 hr
|Ainu
|30
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Fri
|True Judgment
|13
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Feb 9
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|yidfellas v USA
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC