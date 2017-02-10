Historic Israeli church reopens more ...

Historic Israeli church reopens more than a year after arson, vandalism attack

The Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes, where Christians believe Jesus performed a miracle in which he fed thousands of people, reopened on Sunday after eight months of repair and renovations costing about $1 million. The government of Israel reportedly contributed some $400,000 to the rebuilding.

