Here's why the US and Israel are such...

Here's why the US and Israel are such close allies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, was one of the first foreign leaders to visit US President Donald Trump after his election in November and his inauguration in January for a simple reason - the US and Israel have one of the strongest military to military alliances in the world. The US supports Israel in diplomatic and military matters not because of the strength of pro-Israel lobbies like the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, or out of sympathy stemming from the events of World War II, but for practical reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr Barmsweb 146
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Ize Found 71,374
News Jewish identity in a pickle 16 hr lavon affair 1
News Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum... 16 hr DUI Gorka 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Fri yidfellas v USA 2
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC