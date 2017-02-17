Here's why the US and Israel are such close allies
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, was one of the first foreign leaders to visit US President Donald Trump after his election in November and his inauguration in January for a simple reason - the US and Israel have one of the strongest military to military alliances in the world. The US supports Israel in diplomatic and military matters not because of the strength of pro-Israel lobbies like the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, or out of sympathy stemming from the events of World War II, but for practical reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|Barmsweb
|146
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|16 hr
|lavon affair
|1
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|16 hr
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC