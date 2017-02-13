Hamas names top militant as new leade...

Hamas names top militant as new leader in Gaza

Hamas has named a top militant commander as its new leader in the Gaza Strip, an official media outlet confirmed Monday, placing one of the Islamic militant group's most hard-line figures in charge of operations in its core power base. The appointment of Yehiya Sinwar, who was freed by Israel in a 2011 prisoner swap, solidifies the takeover of Gaza operations by the armed wing of the group.

Chicago, IL

