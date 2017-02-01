Hamas inmates attack Israeli guards in prison protests
Two Palestinian security prisoners belonging to the Hamas terror group lightly wounded two guards by attacking them with screwdrivers in separate incidents at Israeli jails Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Khaled A-Silawi from the Gazan city of Beit Lahia attacked a guard in the Hamas block of the Nafha Prison outside the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, Channel 10 reported.
