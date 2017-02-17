Hamas court in Gaza sentences 3 to de...

Hamas court in Gaza sentences 3 to death for alleged spying

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Hamas military courts in Gaza have sentenced three Palestinians to death for allegedly spying for Israel and upheld the sentences of three others. Sunday's verdicts raise the number of people on death row to 10, a number likely to increase since others are still appealing their death sentences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 9 hr Barmsweb 148
News Jewish identity in a pickle 13 hr yehoshooah adam 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat Ize Found 71,374
News Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum... Sat DUI Gorka 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 17 yidfellas v USA 2
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... Feb 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is... Feb 17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC