'Hamas cell planned terror attacks at...

'Hamas cell planned terror attacks at synagogue, bus station in Israel'

11 hrs ago

The cell, which received instructions from Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip through Facebook, planned shooting attacks, the planting of explosive devices and kidnappings in the Hebron area. A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a rally marking the twelfth anniversary of the death of late Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in Gaza City.

Chicago, IL

