Gazans excited over territory's first indoor mall

In a welcome sign of normalcy, the first indoor shopping mall - complete with an international retail chain, three-story bookstore and bustling food court - has opened in the Gaza Strip. The owners have overcome conflict and an Israeli-Egyptian blockade to build the gleaming 1,800 square meter Capital Mall.

Chicago, IL

