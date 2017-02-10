Gazans excited over territory's first indoor mall
In a welcome sign of normalcy, the first indoor shopping mall - complete with an international retail chain, three-story bookstore and bustling food court - has opened in the Gaza Strip. The owners have overcome conflict and an Israeli-Egyptian blockade to build the gleaming 1,800 square meter Capital Mall.
