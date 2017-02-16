First Israeli research nanosatellite ...

First Israeli research nanosatellite launches from India

22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israel successfully launched into space Wednesday a new nanosatellite, the first for Israeli academia, that will conduct scientific missions for Ben Gurion University of the Negev. BGUSAT is the result of a five-year joint project between BGU, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Israel's Ministry of Science, Technology and Space.

Chicago, IL

