First Israeli research nanosatellite launches from India
Israel successfully launched into space Wednesday a new nanosatellite, the first for Israeli academia, that will conduct scientific missions for Ben Gurion University of the Negev. BGUSAT is the result of a five-year joint project between BGU, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Israel's Ministry of Science, Technology and Space.
