Ex-officials: Israeli leader spurned secret peace offer
Israel's prime minister turned down a regional peace initiative last year that was brokered by then-American Secretary of State John Kerry, former U.S. officials confirmed Sunday, in apparent contradiction to his stated goal of involving regional Arab powers in resolving Israel's conflict with the Palestinians. Netanyahu took part in a secret summit that Kerry organized in the southern Jordanian port city of Aqaba last February and included Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|Barmsweb
|148
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|16 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|Sat
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC