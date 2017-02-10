'Europe should stop undermining Israe...

'Europe should stop undermining Israel's sovereignty'

Arutz Sheva Israel News

A new report released by the "Im Tirtzu" movement exposes the industry of foreign government-funded lawfare that works to provide protection for terrorists in court. The report focuses on the NGO "HaMoked: Center for the Defense of the Individual," which submits dozens of petitions to the Supreme Court on behalf of terrorists and their families.

