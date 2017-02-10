'Europe should stop undermining Israel's sovereignty'
A new report released by the "Im Tirtzu" movement exposes the industry of foreign government-funded lawfare that works to provide protection for terrorists in court. The report focuses on the NGO "HaMoked: Center for the Defense of the Individual," which submits dozens of petitions to the Supreme Court on behalf of terrorists and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|50 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|21 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Fri
|True Judgment
|13
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Feb 9
|portstewart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC