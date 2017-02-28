East Jerusalem Schools Breed Terror A...

East Jerusalem Schools Breed Terror Against Israel

On Feb. 23, Israel's Education Ministry, Jerusalem District Police and Shin Bet security agency closed down a Hamas-operated school in east Jerusalem for teaching a violent, anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli curriculum. Israel's balkanized public education was created almost 65 years ago, with the passage of the National Education Law allowing Arabs, ultra-Orthodox, Religious Zionist, and secular Jews to maintain separate school systems.

