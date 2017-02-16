Donald Trumpa s pick for ambassador t...

Donald Trumpa s pick for ambassador to Israel goes on damage control

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

The combative attorney President Donald Trump picked as his ambassador to Israel sought to repair the damage from past attacks on political opponents, telling Congress he deeply regretted using inflammatory language and promised to be “respectful and measured” should he be confirmed. During his confirmation hearing Thursday, David Friedman said he deserved criticism for incendiary comments that targeted former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, liberal Jewish advocacy groups and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 3 hr coyote505 3
News Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Yidfellas v USA 52
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,366
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC