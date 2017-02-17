David Friedman's critics are hostile to Israel

Responding to the claims of five former US ambassadors who said David Friedman is "unfit" to serve as US ambassador to Israel, the Zionist Organization of America President Morton A. Klein released the following statement: It's important to examine the harmful records and anti-Israel actions of the five left-wing, hostile-to-Israel, pro-Iran deal former US Ambassadors to Israel who signed a coordinated letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee unfairly and falsely maligning Ambassador-nominee David Friedman. The five signatories Thomas Pickering, Daniel Kurtzer, Edward Walker, Jr., James Cunningham, and William Harrop damaged US-Israel relations and exacerbated the situation in the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.