Citing intermarriage threat, Israeli rabbis 'blacklist' families deemed not Jewish
Yael knew she would have to prove she was Jewish. But she never expected that trying to get married would turn into a nearly yearlong investigation of her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Christian
|137
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,351
|The Trump way of waging war
|4 hr
|WHAT
|3
|Despite White House warning, Israel pushes sett...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fake Jew to appeal rape case (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Phart Like a Soldier
|7
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|El Cacique
|39
|Jordan's King warns Trump against embassy move
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC