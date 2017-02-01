Benjamin Netanyahu pictured on a prev...

Benjamin Netanyahu pictured on a previous visit to Downing Street

Read more: Wirral Globe

Downing Street said Mrs May was expected to take the opportunity to restate Britain's concern that settlement building in the West Bank is undermining trust in the Middle East peace process. But Mrs May's spokeswoman stressed this was expected to form only a small part of discussions, which will focus on the bilateral relationship between the UK and Israel, including the potential for increased trade following Brexit.

