Benjamin Netanyahu kicks off four-day visit to Australia, a first for an Israeli PM
Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Australia Wednesday, kicking off a four-day visit, marking the first time a serving Israeli prime minster has visited the country. Netanyahu, joined by his wife Sara, landed in Sydney aboard an El Al aircraft from Singapore, where the Israeli leader met with Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 min
|Victor Misek
|163
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Wed
|israel is Sodom
|3
