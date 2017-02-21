Benjamin Netanyahu kicks off four-day...

Benjamin Netanyahu kicks off four-day visit to Australia, a first for an Israeli PM

Read more: 1560 KNZR

Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Australia Wednesday, kicking off a four-day visit, marking the first time a serving Israeli prime minster has visited the country. Netanyahu, joined by his wife Sara, landed in Sydney aboard an El Al aircraft from Singapore, where the Israeli leader met with Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Chicago, IL

