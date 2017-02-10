Benjamin Netanyahu is first Israeli p...

Benjamin Netanyahu is first Israeli prime minister to visit Australia6 hours ago

12 hrs ago

Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Sydney today on the first visit to Australia by a serving Israeli prime minister.Netanyahu will start his four-day visit with talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull at his official Sydney address. Turnbull wrote an opinion piece in today's The Australian newspaper that backed Netanyahu's criticism in 2015 that the United Nations General Assembly had adopted 20 resolutions critical of Israel in the preceding year and only one in response to the Syrian war.

Chicago, IL

