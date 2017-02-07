Belarus extradites Israeli blogger to Azerbaijan
Belarus on Tuesday extradited an Israeli travel blogger to Azerbaijan, hours after the country's Supreme Court upheld a government extradition decision. Alexander Lapshin, 40, will face criminal prosecution for insulting the leader of the Central Asian nation and making unauthorized visits to its disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
