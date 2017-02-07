Belarus extradites Israeli blogger to...

Belarus extradites Israeli blogger to Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Belarus on Tuesday extradited an Israeli travel blogger to Azerbaijan, hours after the country's Supreme Court upheld a government extradition decision. Alexander Lapshin, 40, will face criminal prosecution for insulting the leader of the Central Asian nation and making unauthorized visits to its disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 12 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Ize Found 71,352
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 16 hr Barmsweb 141
News 'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av... 19 hr tomin cali 1
News Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News US Jewish groups slam Israel's move to legalize... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,807 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC