Australian pop star cancels Israel co...

Australian pop star cancels Israel concert after BDS pressure

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Australian pop-music star Natalie Imbruglia has apparently cancelled her planned performance in Israel after being pressured by the anti-Semitic BDS movement, which calls on artists and businesses to desist from cooperation with Israel - under pretense to criticism of Israeli policy. Although Imbruglia had been scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv on March 1st, a recent look at her website showed that the performance had been removed from her list of upcoming performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic... 2 hr Captain Yesterday 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 5 hr Ainu 30
News Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint... 6 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Ize Found 71,363
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' Fri True Judgment 13
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Feb 9 portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Feb 9 yidfellas v USA 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC