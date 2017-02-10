Australian pop star cancels Israel concert after BDS pressure
Australian pop-music star Natalie Imbruglia has apparently cancelled her planned performance in Israel after being pressured by the anti-Semitic BDS movement, which calls on artists and businesses to desist from cooperation with Israel - under pretense to criticism of Israeli policy. Although Imbruglia had been scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv on March 1st, a recent look at her website showed that the performance had been removed from her list of upcoming performances.
