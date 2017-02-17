Arab Israeli charged with joining IS,...

Arab Israeli charged with joining IS, planning Tel Aviv bus bombing

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Anas Haj Yihya, a 35-year-old Arab Israeli man accused of planning to carry out terror attacks in Israel on behalf of the Islamic State. An Arab Israeli man was charged with planning terror attacks on behalf of the Islamic State group, including bus bombings directed against IDF soldiers, according to an indictment filed against him on Monday.

