Analysis: Trump's press conference was a spectacle for the ages
To hear President Trump tell it, he "inherited a mess" and has replaced it with "a fine-tuned machine." That's not what it looked or sounded like inside the East Room of the White House on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is...
|39 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,367
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|11 hr
|coyote505
|3
|Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|19 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|52
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC