Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Obama in ...

Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Obama in letter from Guantanamo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The man who says he was the mastermind of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack seeks to justify the plot as a "natural reaction" to U.S. foreign policy in a blistering letter sent to then President Barack Obama from the Guantanamo prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 min TRD 71,357
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 9 min True Judgment 5
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr Barmsweb 143
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... 20 hr portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Tue Fcuk Dick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC