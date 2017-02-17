After Trump remarks, Saudi repeats Palestinian state support
" Saudia Arabia is reasserting support for a Palestinian state after U.S. President Donald Trump said Mideast peace doesn't depend on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Speaking on Monday after talks with his Italian counterpart, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said: "You have a peace deal which essentially calls for a settlement based on two states living side by side in peace and security."
